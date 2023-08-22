Peter Obi: No merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso ahead future polls

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has assured party loyalists that half of the things being said about him in recent times are false, describing them as rumour.

Obi made this known on Monday while speaking at the party’s rally in Edo State ahead of the local government elections in the state.

This came 24 hours after reports went viral that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to seize power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 presidential election.

It was reported on Monday that the trio of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso were in talks on the possibility of a coalition to wrestle power from the APC in the coming 2027 election.

The report claimed that the trio had decided to wait and watch the outcome of the election petitions in court, which would determine their next line of action.

However, assuring party loyalists and supporters of his commitment to the continuous growth of the party, he noted that the party will continue to grow stronger and better in the midst of detractors.

He added that he and the party leadership are committed to building a better and stronger Nigeria if given the opportunity to steer the country’s reins of power.

He said, “Labour Party will continue to grow. We will continue to go stronger (and) better. Half of the things you are hearing everywhere are rumours, don’t listen to them. We are committed to building a better and a new Nigeria where we will move Nigeria from consumption to production.”

Speaking further, Obi urged individuals contesting local governement elections in the state to ensure a fulfilment of all campaign promises in the event of their victory.

He said, “Those of you who are contesting, go and tell the people what you will do and whatever you say, if you succeed, do it. No more promise-and-fail. The time for fake promises has passed in this country; we don’t want anybody to promise us fake things now. Anything you promise you must deliver.”