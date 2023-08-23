NACCIMA president applauds Wike, Keyamo, Bagudu appointments as Ministers

Dele Oye, president, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has congratulated Festus Keyamo; Nyesom Wike and Mohammad Badaru Abubakar on their appointments as Ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While Wike serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Keyamo is the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and Badaru heads the Defence Ministry.

In different congratulatory messages to the appointees, Oye described their appointments as well-deserved, urging them to leverage their skills and expertise to advance the growth of their various Ministries and contribute towards a more united, progressive and prosperous nation.

Congratulating Keyamo, the NACCIMA boss noted, “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), I would like to extend my hearty congratulations on your appointment as the Hon. Minister of Aviation, despite all odds against your nomination and appointment.

“Your distinguished career as a lawyer, Minister of State for Labour/ Niger Delta, human rights activist, critic columnist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has earned you immense respect and recognition in Nigeria and beyond.

“Your relentless pursuit of justice and your unwavering commitment to the rule of law make you a worthy representative of the Niger Delta and a valuable asset to the President Ahmed Tinubu GCFR administration.”



He further noted, “Your appointment as the Hon Minister for Aviation comes at a critical time when the aviation industry is facing numerous challenges, some of which are due to lack of leadership and optimal utilisation of available limited resources.

“We are confident that your deep experience as lawyer and an administrator will translate into policies and programs that will drive sustainable development in the aviation industry and bring hope to Nigerians.”

Oye added, “Congratulations once again, and NACCIMA look forward to working with you towards the growth and development of the aviation industry in Nigeria.”

Also hailing Nyesom Wike, the NACCIMA chief said Wike as Governor of Rivers State demonstrated a passion for improving the standard of living for the people of Rivers State, dedicating a significant portion of his time to delivering critical infrastructure projects and improving access to basic social services.

He noted, “As the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), I write to offer our warmest congratulations on your appointment to the esteemed position of Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“NACCIMA is the largest organised private sector Association in Nigeria, with over seventy city and state Chambers of Commerce spanning all the 36 states/FCT, as well as twenty bilateral and multilateral Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and professional business organizations. We are eager to engage and collaborate with Your Excellency to ensure a successful tenure.

“Your Excellency has had a remarkable political career spanning over two decades, holding several notable positions such as the Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor LGA, Hon. Minister of State for Education, and the immediate past Governor of Rivers State.

“As Governor, Your Excellency demonstrated a passion for improving the standard of living for the people of Rivers State, dedicating a significant portion of your time to delivering critical infrastructure projects and improving access to basic social services.

“Your administration’s efforts have led to significant improvements in healthcare, education, transportation, housing, and access to water and sanitation.”

Oye further noted, “As Your Excellency takes on this new role, we celebrate your achievements as an administrator who has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the people of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

“NACCIMA, in collaboration with our Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, looks forward to working closely with Your Excellency to optimise the economic and social-political potentials of the Federal Capital Territory as a home of unity for all Nigerians.”

Oye while celebrating Badaru’s accomplishments as a distinguished entrepreneur and public administrator said, “It is with great pride and admiration that I on behalf of Council and the entire Membership of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(NACCIMA) extend my warmest congratulations on your recent appointment as Honourable Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your appointment is truly a testament to your exceptional leadership qualities, successful entrepreneur skills and long-standing track record in public administration.”

He continued: “As a former President of NACCIMA, you have demonstrated your unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, serving as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“Your vast business experience as a successful farmer, major transporter and seasoned CEO has propelled you to the forefront of the Nigerian economic landscape, earning you accolades and recognition from both the public and private sectors alike.

“Moreover, as a former Governor of Jigawa State, you have demonstrated your exceptional proficiency in governance and administration, achieving remarkable feats in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, job creation and poverty alleviation, among others. Your sterling performance in governance earned you a reputation as one of the most effective and respected governors in Nigeria and the African continent at large.”

Oye added, “Your appointment as Honourable Minister of Defence is indeed a well-deserved honour, as it recognizes your immense contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria. Your vast experience, leadership skills and visionary outlook will no doubt come to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities, making you a valuable asset to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Once again, accept my heartiest congratulations on your well-deserved appointment, and I wish you success in all your future endeavours.”