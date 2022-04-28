Your study path launches e-learning app for O-level students seeking university admission

Your Study Path, a pocket-friendly online learning platform has launched an application that boasts of “high-quality educational videos and learning materials” for students preparing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), starting June.

“Unlike other e-learning platforms, Your Study Path has two advantages; first it employs a hybrid method of content delivery. This means that in addition to pre-recorded animated and colorful learning videos, there is the whiteboard and marker learning experience that most students are already familiar with,” Daniel Egunjobi, co-founder, Your Study Path, said in a statement.

According to him, Your Study Path wants to make education fun and accessible to the everyday Nigerian student. To this end, it created high-quality, engaging educational videos delivered by experts on internet-based devices.

Founded by two friends and ex-classmates, the app offers real-time feedback and quick buffering speed that allows learners to study with the appropriate guidance and without concerns about internet limitations.

Read also: WAEC commences recruitment

Additionally, Your Study Path has a low price point of entry while still maintaining the highest standards of quality. “Compared to the competition, plans are as affordable as ₦2,000 per month or ₦10,000 per year. For context, this translates to almost a 70 percent reduction in both monthly and yearly costs when compared to other competitors,” Egunjobi stated.

Speaking on the idea behind the product, he noted that the program does not intend to eliminate schools but supports it. “Our driving question is why should a student spend 6 years preparing for WAEC and JAMB and still fail it?

“Every business I have built has been to make ends meet. But this is one thing I’m doing that’s beyond making ends meet. It’s personal and it’s all about changing people’s lives,” he concluded.

Innocent Usigbe, co-founder and creative director, Your Study Path, explained that the ultimate goal is for it to be the largest learning ecosystem where anyone can learn about anything in a fun, interesting and affordable manner.

“I was driven to invest in this because it’s so relatable. I’ve seen people who go to public schools and don’t get the right education. You’re bringing education to someone in the slum without buying uniforms. It’s beyond this setting, and I’m investing in charity for education as a whole. For now, only 4 subjects will be available on the platform but the brand has plans to include other subjects as well as expand its curriculum and regions of coverage. We are open to partnerships and can be reached at info@yourstudypath.com,” Usigbe stated.