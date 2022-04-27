WAEC commences recruitment

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has commenced recruitment for various vacant positions in the council.

A statement on the official Twitter handle of WAEC disclosed on Tuesday, April 26 that the 2022 recruitment exercise is currently ongoing.

According to the statement, interested applicants are urged to visit https://recruitment.waec.com.ng. Moreover, applicants note that the exercise closes on June 7, 2022.

The statement read, “The West African Examinations Council is calling on applicants to fill in vacant positions in its Nigeria national office and WAEC international office, Lagos, Nigeria.

“Interested applicants are to complete the application process online by logging in to the link below .https://recruitment.waec.com.ng

“Application closes on Tuesday, 7th June 2022.”

Applicants must possess an Ordinary National Diploma (OND), National Certificate of Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND), and Bachelor of Arts or Sciences (B.A or B.Sc.) degree in any discipline from any recognized institution.

Applicants must not be above 35 years of age and must be of good behaviour. Being computer literacy will be an added advantage the statement indicated.

WAEC is an examination board established by law in 1952 to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations, and award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

The council, which now operates under a revised convention signed in 2003 consists of 34 members, representing the governments, universities, secondary schools, and other interests in the five-member countries.