Yemi Osinbajo takes charge of Climate Action for Africa

In a recent announcement, Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate ex-vice president, has become the leader of the board of directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A).

Osinbajo shared this news on his social media account, known as X (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday.

This achievement marks Osinbajo’s second significant appointment since leaving office on May 29.

He expressed his excitement about leading climate action efforts across Africa with a passionate statement: “I’m thrilled to lead Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A) as the Chair of the Board of Directors! I’m genuinely excited to work with an amazing team to address climate issues.”

Additionally, Laolu Akande, former spokesperson for Yemi Osinbajo, praised President Bola Tinubu for his speech at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During his appearance on Channels Television, Akande expressed that the president has made an effort to restore the importance of the Nigerian voice on the global stage.

President Tinubu discussed critical African issues like resource exploitation, human trafficking, forced migration, and climate concerns.

Akande emphasised the need for Tinubu to transform his speech into concrete foreign policy actions, urging him to assemble a dedicated foreign policy team to make it a reality.