Photos: Osinbajo appointed energy alliance global advisor

Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president of Nigeria was appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, local entrepreneurs, governments, technology, policy, and financing partners.

Their mission is to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that ensures universal energy access, unlocking a new era of inclusive economic growth while enabling the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade.

Osinbajo in a tweet yesterday, expressed his excitement on his appointment as Global Advisor to GEAPP.

“I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance. Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI.” Osinbajo tweeted

“GEAPP in such a short period has demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs & sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals.”

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with @EnergyAlliance.”