Lagos announces road closure in Ikoyi beginning from Monday

Beginning from Monday, May 13, 2024, some roads in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos will be closed to traffic to enable repair work on failed portions of the roads, Lagos State government has announced.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, who made this announcement at the weekend, advised motorists to plan their movement as the roads closure means there will be traffic diversions involving Adeniji through Falomo, Bourdillon and Queens Drive.

The roads repair which will be done in phases, according to the commissioner, will last for seven months as it is expected to end in November this year.

To lessen the expected stress that will come with the road repair, the commissioner explained that the first phase of the work will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout.

“This is where the repair work will start from Monday, May 13, 2024. During this phase, the portion of the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic,” Osiyemi said.

He said that all through the period of this repair, motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue to access Falomo Bridge through Bourdillon Road and continue their journey.

He, however, assured that the other side of road will be open to traffic. That is, Falomo Roundabout heading towards Mainland through Osborne Roundabout.