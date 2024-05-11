Lagos begins 5-month road repair on Ikoyi axis Monday

The Lagos State government has announced that it will begin road repair on Ikoyi axis starting Monday, May 13.

The state government, through Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the commissioner for transportation, on Friday said the repair would last five months three weeks (25 weeks).

He pointed out traffic diversion along Adeniji through Falomo, including Bourdillon and Queens Drive.

The road repair will end November 7, 2024.

Osiyemi said the diversion aims to facilitate the repair of failed asphaltic sections of the roads, adding that road repair will be done in phases to mitigate the traffic implications it may cause.

“To mitigate the traffic implications, the repair works will be conducted in phases. Phase 1 will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout, starting from Monday, 13th May, 2024. During this phase, the portion of the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic.

He said, “For the period of the 1 Phase repair works, Motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue to access Falomo Bridge through Bourdillon Road and continue their journeys.

“The other side of the road will be open to traffic, (i.e Falomo Roundabout heading towards Mainland)”

He implored motorists to exercise patience as the partial closure is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).