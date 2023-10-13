XEjet Airline takes delivery of additional Bombardier CRJ200

Nigeria’s luxury airline, Xejet announced taking delivery of additional Bombardier CRJ-200 with registration 5N-XEJ in its fleet expansion and business plan.

According to the airline, the additional aircraft arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and greeted with water canon performed by the officials of the on October 11, 2023.

Emmanuel Iza, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the carrier, confirmed the new development and expressed that the arrival of the equipment is part of the operational expansion plan of the airline.

“The arrival of the equipment will boost our operation and it is in line with our operational strategy to make more seats available to our patrons both current and prospective,” said Iza. “We are indeed elated that we are taking this step to add more value to our services.”

Read also: Mohammed to support local airlines as ValueJet begins flights to Bauchi

Iza reiterated the airline mission that Xejet would not relent in providing cost-effective and customer-oriented smart business air travel options to passengers in a single-class of travel.

“We would also strive to provide a rewarding work environment for our employees and to become an employer of choice. We would be an Airline that maintains excellent professional relationships with all our various suppliers and business partners. We will always work hard to maintain consistently high standards of safety by applying the latest training, industry best practice and technology available.”

As it stands, Xejet will now have three CRJ200 with registration numbers 5N-XEL, 5N-XEJ and 5N-XEK. 5N-XEL and 5N-XEJ are 24 VIP seats configures, while 5N-XEK is 17 VIP seats configured. The carrier also has two Embraer 145.

On the configuration of its aircraft, Iza commented: “it has always been our desire to allow our customers to experience the benefit of a private jet with personalized service within the comfort and safety of a commercial airline.”