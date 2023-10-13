Mohammed to support local airlines as ValueJet begins flights to Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed has pledged his administration’s support for airlines operating into Bauchi, as ValueJet commences its daily flight from Abuja to Bauchi, the state capital.

The governor, who spoke during the inaugural flight, said he would support all airlines operating into Bauchi and ensure their business not only thrive but also expand.

“I urge these airlines to uphold the utmost standards of professionalism, punctuality, and consistency, as winning passengers’ trust is vital,” he said. He said he was thrilled about the partnership with ValueJet Airline.

ValueJet Airline company is a privately owned commercial outfit operating in Nigeria.

“This is a significant step in our commitment to enhance transportation and stimulate our state’s economic development.

“I firmly believe that transportation is essential to a flourishing economy. Connecting Bauchi to the nation via these flights will aid in fostering ease of doing business and ensuring the safety of our citizens and their goods.

“I’m thrilled about our partnership with ValueJet Airline. This collaboration attests to the vast potential and opportunities Bauchi State offers. While we’ve invested substantially in road networks, we acknowledge the indispensable role of air travel”, he said.

The Abubakar Tafawa International Airport, serving Bauchi and neighbouring states like Yobe, Jigawa, Gombe, and Adamawa, is equipped with top-notch facilities for efficient airline operations.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the regulatory agencies under the federal ministry of aviation for upholding global standards at the airport.

“A well-operational airport is crucial for tapping into the tourism and investment potentials of Bauchi and northern Nigeria”, he added.

He also commended Dapo Majekodunmi, the managing director of ValueJet Airline for his assurance of excellent services in line with their partnership.