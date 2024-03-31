World Theatre Day: Oyo to turn cultural centre into world-class edifice

In a bid to further promote culture and tourism, the Oyo State Government has promised to turn the Cultural Centre, Mokola, into a world-class edifice that will attract people from all walks of life.

Wasiu Olatubosun, the state’s commissioner for Culture and Tourism made this known on Friday during the commemoration of the Year 2024 World Theatre Day which took place at the Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan.

The commissioner stated that there are plans to build a theatre village, a cultural market around the centre and quarterly staged performances to promote the Council of Arts and Culture, which will further aid opportunities that will attract investors into the state.

Olatubosun, who lauded Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his commitment to the promotion of culture and the arts, added that the governor had put in place a perfect plan that would result in the resuscitation and revitalisation of the Cultural Centre.

Also speaking, the General Manager, of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture, Yinka Adedeji, appreciated the sponsors and guests, particularly the Commissioner who made the event possible after seven years.

She stressed that World Theatre Day is a cosmopolitan event, emphasizing its importance to citizens and society at large.

While speaking on the theme for this year’s celebration, “Theatre as a Culture of Peace”, a prolific artist and choreographer, Christopher Emmanuel, said, “Theatre plays a significant role and serves as a medium through which the society is re-mirrored thus an avenue for the society to be educated and ameliorated.”

In his remarks, the Guest Speaker at the event, Monsur Olajide who is also a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, Lead City University, highlighted the social obligations of artists. He noted that the country is full of talented people who need to be encouraged and valued, especially by the government.

The academic, who also performs as a Fuji musician, stated further that art is more than just movies, music and paintings as it is an unlimited creativity that is relevant because it gives citizens strength and purpose.

He said, “Theatre is a phenomenon that a society that is conscious and desires constant development doesn’t shy away from. We teach, entertain and sensitise through theatre which is why the bulk of the responsibility falls on the parents to ensure that they train, support and steer their children away from bad influences, especially in the theatre. The way the world is now is so different from how it was during our time. Parents should take care of their children so as not to allow them to emulate wrong vices.”

Speaking at the event, one of the sons of the late theatre legend, Duro Ladipo, Yomi Duro-Ladipo espoused his belief that live theatre cannot die because there are so many performers who are making the effort to keep it alive.