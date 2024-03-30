World Theatre Day: How Lagos celebrated theatre and a culture of peace

Since 1962 World Theatre Day has been celebrated by theatre professionals, theatre organizations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world on the 27th of March.

This day is a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form “theatre”, and acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth.

Lagos is known for its cosmopolitan nature which is evident in its cultural diversity.

In oneness and with a goal to promote peace and love among various ethics groups, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture celebrated the 2024 World Theater Day with display of various theatrical performances, dances and music.

The theme for this year’s commemoration of the Day was “Theatre and Culture of Peace”.

The event which held at Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, had display of myriad of costumes, the infectious rhythms of drums and the exuberant dances.

The event presented the harmonious blend of various cultures that have found a home in this great city and contribute to its unique identity.

The Sexaphone Hub, a troupe of dancers presented instrumental performance of renowned artists.

Abiodun Oke, a Percussionist, popularly known as Wura Samba displayed creativity using his Samba Drum.

The Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture showcased a playlet titled ‘Oshodi’ showing Oshodi as a place of prosperity and movement.

Speaking at the event, Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture said Lagos Tourism is rising and this is evident through performances at the event.

“We have to take advantage of our position and that is why we are doing this and we will continue to do our best. Today is World Theatre Day and we cannot just celebrate it in a small way. That is why we have gone all out to do this. I have a governor who believes so much in potentials of tourism and entertainment. I am happy that I’m part of his team and I have said to him that I will do everything possible to ensure Lagos continues to lead in tourism.

“We have increased the conversation, and the music and we will continue to make everyone know that Lagos has a lot to contribute when it comes to theatre and tourism. We are intensifying the scope and making sure that more people are also being involved. This is what we are doing today and that is why you see a lot of stakeholders coming together to promote theatre.

“This is about Nigeria and about Africa. It is about who we are and what we believe in. Lagos is a melting pot for every culture. This is a conversation that is ongoing and we will continue to impact as we continue on this journey,” Aregbe explained.

He said Lagos should expect a lot of activities, events and entertaining programs every month.

“We are trying to build a Lagos in such a way that you don’t have to wait till December to see entertaining programs. It is about looking at what we have in terms of music, events, film and theatre amongst others and showcasing them. We will also encourage Public Private Partnerships in doing this,” he added.

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, an actress, producer, broadcaster, writer and an educationist said the modern day entertainment will bring tourists.

Ajai-Lycett said politicians can do more by supporting arts and entertainment than they are doing now.

“If you think about America, you see that Hollywood industry are the people enticing people to go to America. Look at how alive this place is. When you equate liveliness and creativity, people become more interested. People want to be happy and the things that will make them happy and make the naira appreciate is tourism.

“Theatre which is in the entertainment industry is the lifeline of Nigeria. This is where the future of Nigeria is because we are incredible and creative and that creativity spills into science and all sorts of things. If you major on the creative industry, you can boost the country’s economy. When you are focusing on entertainment, you are focusing on the people,” she said.