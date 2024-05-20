World leaders mourn death of Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi

World leaders are mourning the passing of Iranian President H.E. Ebrahim Raisi and other members of Iran’s republic government.

Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were found dead after their helicopter, which was returning from a trip to the Iran-Azerbaijan border, crashed in a foggy forested region. All eleven on board, including Iran’s president, were killed.

This tragic incident has kindled reactions from world leaders who share their condolences:

Bola Ahmed Tinubu – President of Nigeria

“President Tinubu expresses profound grief over this disturbing tragedy, and describes President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.” – Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s spokesperson..

William Samoei Ruto – President of Kenya

“In light of the tragic news of the passing of H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister, H.E. Hossein Abdollahian and his entourage of senior officials through a helicopter crash, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the people of Iran at this challenging time.

President Raisi was a fearless leader and a dedicated public servant with a long and distinguished career in public service. He was a firm leader committed to the causes that he believed in and sought to elevate Iran’s standing on the global stage.

Kenya and the Republic of Iran share cordial relations signified by the fact that in his first-ever trip to the African Continent as President, H.E. Ebrahim Raisi chose Kenya as his first destination. As we condole with the people of Iran, we commend Allah’s mercy and comfort to the people of Iran.”

Bassirou Diomaye Faye – President of Senegal

I learned, with deep sadness, of the tragic death of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some of his collaborators.

It is an immense pain that the Senegalese people share with the friendly Iranian people.

With the expression of our compassion, I renew our solidarity with Iran and pray to ALLAH SWT to have mercy on the illustrious departed. Amen.”

Cyril Ramaphosa – President of South Africa

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths of Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and personnel. We have passed our condolences to the Supreme Leader and the people of Iran.”

Sergey Lavrov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of President @raisi.com, FM @Amirabdolahian and those who accompanied them.

Our thoughts and hearts are with those near and dear to them in this hour of grief.”

Imran Khan – Former Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

“We are deeply grieved to hear of the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir- Abdollahian in a helicopter crash. They led their country’s resolute support for the beleaguered Palestinian people.

Our condolences go to the people & leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran as we stand with them in their hour of grief & trial.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

“My heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the devastating loss of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and all those who perished. Pakistan mourns with our brotherly neighbour in this time of sorrow. I cherished my relationship with FM Abdollahian and held him in the highest regard. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.”

Ali Khamenei – Supreme Leader of Iran

“With deep sorrow and regret, I have received the bitter news of the martyrdom of the people’s President, the competent, hard-working Haj Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, and his esteemed entourage.”

Xi Jinping – President of China

“Since taking office, President Raisi has made important contributions to maintaining Iran’s security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity.

He also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

His tragic death is a great loss for the Iranian people and has caused the Chinese people to lose a good friend.

The Chinese government and people cherish the traditional friendship between China and Iran and believe that, with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to consolidate and develop.”

Narenda Modi – President India

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Raisi’s death has left Iran without two senior politicians at a critical time, as the region is on edge due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and recent direct military exchanges between Iran and other countries.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s first vice president, would serve as the country’s acting president until elections are held.