Hamas accepts deal for peace brokered by Egypt and Qatar but Israel yet to say yes

Palestinians in Gaza have broken out in jubilation after it was announced that the radical group Hamas has accepted an Egyptian and Qatari-brokered peace deal with Israel.

Palestinian militant group Hamas said it has agreed to a cease-fire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt to halt fighting with Israel in Gaza.

The head of the group’s political office Ismail Haniyeh informed Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s head of intelligence of the acceptance, according to a statement posted on Telegram.

The statement did not provide further details on the terms of a potential deal, but Israel has poured water on the optimism that the guns will be silenced in the territory.

Hamas and Israel have been negotiating indirectly via Qatar, Egypt and the US on an agreement that would see the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails. It would also include a pause in fighting.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.