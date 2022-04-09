World Bank approves USD7m to tackle erosion problems in Nasarawa

The Project Task Team Leader of the World Bank, Joy Agyene, said that the world’s apex financial body has approved the sum of USD7 million to the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to address the cases of erosion in Nasarawa state.

The project team leader, who led other team members on a courtesy visit to Governor Abudullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia, said out of the said amount, about USD5 million has already been disbursed for the NEWMAP projects in the state.

The World Bank project team consists of representatives from the NEWMAP, as well as ACReSAL, which is the next phase of intervention by the World Bank.

Agyene then commended Governor Sule for his commitment towards tackling the menace of erosion in the state.

While stressing that, World Bank is willingness to work with Nasarawa State in the next phase of the project called ACReSAL, she further applauded the governor for effectively engaging with NEWMAP officials, as well as ensuring routine monitoring of its projects in the state.

According to her, the commitment to putting interventions in place to address the plight of poor communities across the state is commendable, and expressed satisfaction with the quality and standard of work so far executed in the state.

“We want to highlight on your leadership, your overall commitment to the implementation of NEWMAP,” she stated.

She disclosed that, with NEWMAP transiting to ACReSAL, the World Bank has already gotten ready the Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) for states participating in the project to sign.

Earlier, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu, disclosed that, NEWMAP undertook the construction of storm-water and erosion drainage in three communities within the Lafia, the state capital.

Kwanta however solicited for further technical assistance from the World Bank to tackle problems of climate change and food security in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, in his response appreciated the World Bank for providing technical support to help address problems of erosion that had plagued the people of the affected areas for many years.

Sule noted that, been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NEWMAP and ACReSAL, he specifically thanked NEWMAP for solving the perennial issues of flooding that has plagued particularly Lafia, the state capital.

The Governor used the opportunity to plead with the beneficiaries of the NEWMAP projects to maintain the facilities.