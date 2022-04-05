Nasarawa: NNPC’s seismic team begins drilling well for oil production, says Sule

In the ongoing search for oil and gas in Nasarawa State, a team from the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has started the process of drilling enhanced well for the production of oil in the state.

Governor Abudullahi Sule made this known Monday during an empowerment programme organised by Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, the federal lawmaker representing Awe/Doma/Keana constituency at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

Asides the distribution of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, sewing and grinding machines, hand sprayers and other things as empowerment to his constituents, Nalaraba commissioned a bridge in Doma local government area.

The governor who commended the pace of work at the exploration sites, said it is not something that would be done in a hurry, hence it takes time for the actual production of oil to commence.

Sule was specific that, oil and gas exploration is still on course in Keana Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “though a lot of people may not know, oil and gas operation is ongoing at a high gear in Keana.

“A team visited the area and discovered a cap in Obi local government area, the team is presently in the process of drilling an enhanced well.

“We are on top of it. We have been following up with them. Right now, they are in the process of drilling an enhanced well, where they will do their appraisal and locate where the actual production of oil will take place. From there, then, we move on.

“It’s not something that’s done in a hurry. Sometimes you spend 30 years producing from that well, that’s why it takes time. It’s not like the promises of politicians, where you promise today and you see it tomorrow.

“I want to assure that activities of oil and gas has not slowed down. NNPC has not slowed down and oil activities are ongoing and it will continue till we produce our first oil in Keana,” he stated.

Sule, however commended Nalaraba for his effort towards complementing his administration, by empowering members of his constituency, and challenged other public office holders, to emulate the gesture by giving back to their people.

Femi Gbjabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, described Nalaraba as an extension of who and what the people of Nasarawa State can be.

“He has come to the House of Representatives, he has demonstrated capacity, commitment, passion and love for the people.

“It’s these qualities that I have found in him in the past three years that have endeared me to him,” Gbjabiamila said.

Abubakar Haasna Nalaraba, the donor said, he was motivated to give back to his people when the Nasarawa State Governor addressed members of the House of Representatives, where he expressed desire to visit various constituencies of the members from the state to commission projects.

Aliyu Bello, the State Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also commended Nalaraba for embarking on a large scale empowerment programme for the benefit of the people.

“A lot of legislators that we sent to represent us, all that we hear is that, certain amount of money has earmarked for our ears. But this one is ‘eyemarked’.

“We have seen it and that’s why we are very supportive of Hon Nalaraba, because it’s in line with the policy thrust of Engineer Sule.”

He is also a governor of ‘eyemark’. All that he said or promised, he makes sure he fulfils,” Bello said.

