Workers comply strictly with NLC strikes in Kaduna, Edo, and Cross River.

NLC members in Kaduna, Edo, and Cross River states took action to ensure strict adherence to the NLC’s two-day warning strike that started on Tuesday (today).

In protest against the Federal Government’s failure to address the issues brought on by eliminating gasoline subsidies, NLC President Joe Ajaero called the warning strike last Friday.

As a result of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration that “fuel subsidy is gone” in his May 29 inaugural speech, fuel prices have more than tripled nationally, and the cost of life has increased.

Kaduna State employees who work in both the public and commercial sectors joined their counterparts worldwide during the two-day nationwide strike.

As employees stayed away from their workplaces by the NLC mandate, activities at most government ministries, departments, and agencies in the state capital were put on hold.

According to Channels, most ministries and other government departments are housed at the Kaduna State Secretariat. It was noted that the front gate was secured while the offices were empty.

All commercial banks and other financial institutions were closed due to the strike, which impacted business operations and left bank customers stranded.

A similar thing happened at the Kaduna State High Court when the Judiciary Personnel Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) shut the building and forbade personnel, clients, and even attorneys from entering.

Following the Kaduna Electric staff’s withdrawal of services, the power supply in Kaduna was also interrupted.

By the two-day warning strike, the NLC in Edo State similarly forbade entry into the grounds of the state high court.

Two petition decisions for today by the election petition tribunals for the National Assembly and state House of Assembly have been postponed until Thursday.

Workers from Cross River State took part in the national strike in a similar manner.

The NLC Chairman, Gregory Olayi, noted that the strike communicated the economic repercussions of eliminating fuel subsidies on the people shortly after a trip around various ministries in Calabar to ensure they stayed shut.