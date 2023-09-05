ASUU, banks, others support NLC’s two-day strike

There are indications certain branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may join the two-day strike called for by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Based on information gathered by Businessday, some ASUU branches, like the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), are taking part, asserting that the union is a part of the NLC. The University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) is also joining the strike, along with the Federal University Otuoke in Bayelsa State.

On the other hand, some branches, such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have opted not to participate and expressed their reluctance to be used for this purpose

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) initiated a nationwide two-day warning strike in response to the severe economic hardships following the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidies. This move has garnered significant support from various quarters, including the banking sector, civil society organizations, and workers’ unions, all joining forces to address the growing economic crisis in the country.

In solidarity, NUBIFIE announced that all banks will remain closed on Tuesday, 5th, and Wednesday, 6th September 2023, aligning with the NLC’s two-day strike directive. Aboderin Olusola, the Senior Deputy General Secretary of NUBIFIE, reiterated their commitment to the NLC’s cause, highlighting the necessity of unity among industrial unions during these challenging times.

Similarly, the United Action Front of Civil Society expressed full support for the NLC’s two-day warning strike. In a statement, Wale Okunniyi, the Head of the National Coordinating Centre for the United Action Front of Civil Society, condemned the hardship inflicted on Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidies and the subsequent increase in the price of premium motor spirit.

Backing the NLC, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) directed all its affiliates to participate in the two-day nationwide strike. Adewale Adeyanju, the MWUN President General, cited the government’s failure to engage with labour on the consequences of the petrol price hike as the reason for their support.

Across the states of Nigeria, labour unions are gearing up for the strike. In Abia State, the NLC accused the state government of insensitivity to workers’ plights and called on affiliate unions to support the national directive on the warning strike.

Similarly, organized labour in Kogi State has ordered its members to participate in the two-day warning strike. The union expressed solidarity with the prevailing national sentiments of hardship and deprivation affecting citizens.

Labour Minister urges NLC to reconsider strike for the sake of Nigerians

In an earlier plea, the Federal Government urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reconsider its planned two-day warning strike, emphasizing that it would worsen the plight of Nigerians.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, made this appeal, highlighting the government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal. He stressed the importance of maintaining industrial harmony to prevent disruptions that could reverse the gains made in securing a better future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large.

The NLC’s decision to proceed with the strike remains unchanged, and the Minister’s call for a suspension of the strike was not heeded.