Work stalls on Third Mainland Bridge over heavy rainfall

The Lagos State Government ordered an indefinite postponement of the Third Mainland Bridge repair work just 24 hours before it was scheduled to begin. It was scheduled for today, Sunday, September 17, and Sunday, September 24.

It was assumed that the need for the postponement arose from the Saturday’s intense rain, which was felt throughout the city.

In a statement by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, commissioner of transportation theLagos State Public Works Corporation’s planned palliative works on the bridge’s asphalt pavement were delayed by the rain, on Saturday, he said, “A later date which will be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative, ”

Osiyemi advised drivers to keep using the bridge while observing safety precautions.

Businessday had earlier published that the Lagos State Government, through the state public works corporation, LPWC, had decided to start palliative repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge’s failing parts for two consecutive Sundays in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on each Sunday between September 17 and September 24, 2023, according to Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, who made the announcement on Thursday.

He states, “The proposed works will strictly be executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.”

To limit problems for drivers, Toriola revealed that the palliative works were scheduled for Sundays.

As a result, the state administration issued a travel advisory to guarantee smooth traffic flow.

Recently, drivers and commuters have pleaded with the appropriate authorities to intervene in order to stop potential loss of life and property as a result of tragic accidents frequently occurring on the bridge caused by several potholes situated along the axis.

Residents are stranded after an early morning downpour, substantial portions of the Lagos metropolis experienced flooding, which also halted vehicular traffic.

Some homeowners were spotted draining storm water from their homes in the impacted neighbourhoods of Alimosho, Agege, and Ikeja.Later, as some drivers and commercial buses took to the highways, the flood subsided.

In the major Ikotun Market Road’s failing section, some worried drivers in Lagos’ Igando Ikotun Council Development Area, or LCDA, lamented its condition.

Some drivers claimed that despite numerous complaints to the LCDA authority and the state government, the road that gave way a few months ago had gone untreated.

In order to avert the loss of innocent lives on the road, they thus requested that Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu make an unexpected trip to the region and ensure that the damaged section of road is quickly repaired