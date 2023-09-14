LASG announces two Sundays traffic diversion on 3rd Mainland Bridge for palliative works

The Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has announced a palliative works to be carried out on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays commences from Sunday 17th and Sunday 24th September, 2023, 7.00am to 7.00pm each Sunday.

The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

Read also: FG to prioritise maintenance of all federal roads, Minister assures

The palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

The following alternative routes have been made available for use during the rehabilitation works;

SCENE 1:

Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Read also: ‘Fear God’, Umahi tells contractors for poor executuion of Abuja-Lokoja road

SCENE 2:

Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via 3rd Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

ADVISORY; Motorists are implored to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.

E-signed;

Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Transportation.

14th September, 2023.