Women’s World Cup 2023: Late Wendie Renard goal earned France win over Brazil

In a thrilling Group F encounter at the Women’s World Cup, France secured a crucial 2-1 win over Brazil, with Wendie Renard’s late goal proving decisive. The victory propelled France to the top spot in the group, leapfrogging Brazil. After an earlier draw with Jamaica, Les Blues were under pressure to claim the three points to strengthen their position in the race to advance to the knockout stages.

The match began with France showing their intent and dominance, and it paid off in the 17th minute when Eugenie Le Sommer found the back of the net to open the scoring. Brazil struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, with Le Sommer being a constant threat, forcing a remarkable save from Leticia with a well-directed header.

The second half saw Brazil come back stronger, and in the 58th minute, Debinha capitalized on a deflected shot to equalize, putting Brazil back in control of Group F. However, France continued their relentless pursuit, and in the 83rd minute, Wendie Renard headed in a brilliant delivery from Selma Bacha, securing a vital victory for her team.

The result shook up Group F, leaving Brazil in a precarious position, at risk of an early elimination from the tournament. France now leads the group with four points, one ahead of Brazil, setting the stage for an intense final round of matches. In the next fixture, France will face Panama, while Brazil will take on Jamaica, who still have a chance to advance if they defeat Panama.

The battle for the knockout stages has intensified in Group F, making the upcoming matches all the more crucial. Brazil, once seen as strong contenders, now face uncertainty, and their fate in the tournament hangs in the balance. All four teams in the group remain hopeful of progressing, setting the stage for thrilling encounters in the days to come.