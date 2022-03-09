Women to share insights on ‘Breaking the Bias’ at 2022 Live Awake Conference

In commemoration to International Women’s Day, inspirational leaders, voices, and speakers will be sharing transformational insights on how women can ‘break the bias’ in all spheres of life at the 2022 Live Awake Conference.

This is also as Debola Deji-Kurunmi, transformational catalyst and coach, public policy consultant and founder, IMMERSE Coaching Company, as well as Hansatu Adegbite, executive director of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) are set to deliver keynote lectures at the Conference.

This year’s conference, a special International Women’s Day Edition which will hold on Saturday, 12th March 2022 is hosted by IMMERSE Coaching Company – a growing over 60,000 member-strong coaching community across 100 countries.

At the core of IMMERSE is a mission to catalyse, connect and celebrate visionary women of African descent, who will shape collective future through vision, leadership, and collaboration.

The Live Awake Conference is themed BREAK the BIAS: The Rise of the Future-Forward Female™️ in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2022.

“This bi-annual conference is usually an energetic gathering of inspirational leaders, voices, and speakers – sharing transformational insights that unlock human potential, as well as empower women to elevate their authority, impact, and wealth,” Debola Deji-Kurunmi, the host said.

Speaking on what attendees can expect this year, she stated that, “We want women (especially African women) to rise, contribute to, and experience a world of greater opportunity, access, and significance – beyond any limitations.

“To #BreaktheBias, women must step into higher paradigms, pursuits, and partnerships that unleash possibilities for them – and this is what we want to explore at Live Awake Conference 2022.”

At this International Women’s Day Edition, the IMMERSE team looks forward to inspiring a vibrant audience (mostly between 19 and 40 years old, with 300 – 500 in-person and thousands virtually) to think, lead and work in ways that #BreaktheBias against women, in celebration of the IWD 2022 global focus.

Other speakers billed for the conference include Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani – Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa; Temilola Adepetun – CEO/MD, SKLD Integrated Services, formerly School Kits Limited; Dr. Kaffy Shafau – Award-winning dancer and Founder, Imagneto Dance Company; and Aderoju Ope-Ajayi – Entrepreneur & Founder Dolphin Aquatic Center & Dolphin Swim School.

The Conference will also host a Distinguished Panel and Showcase featuring Honourees of the Future-Forward Female™️ Awards 2021 who were featured in the highly anticipated Future-Forward Female™️ Folio released last year. These women include Abiola Adediran – Executive Coach, Business Mentor and Founder, Midridge Consulting; Bodam Taiwo – Marketing Specialist, Etiquette Coach and Author; Yagazie Eguare – Leading Nigerian Photographer, Creative and Founder GazMadu Studios; Aramide Kayode – Harvard-trained Educator and Founder, Talent Mine Academy, and Tolu Michaels – Personal Brand Strategist, Bestselling Author of “Show Up”.

These honourees will be showcased for breaking barriers, leading boldly, creating change, redefining narratives and transforming society for good.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi noted that some of the topics to be discussed at the conference will focus on – How Young Women are #BreakingtheBias on the Path to Significance; Power of a Future-Forward Female like You; What will it take for African women to lead boldly, create change and contribute meaningfully, beyond gender-driven stereotypes; How to move past “glass ceilings”, male-dominated industry barriers and societal pressures on your rise to an Authentic Life of Purpose and Prosperity and many more.

There will be a networking and exhibition tour, games, goodies and giveaways including Atilola Moronfolu (in Spoken Word) and OluwaShalom (in Music) amongst others.

IMMERSE Coaching Company was launched in 2014 by Deji-Kurunmi and has grown into a tech-driven global coaching community with over 60,000 thought-leaders, visionaries and purpose-driven men and women.