IWD2022: NGO holds roundtable discussions to empower women for leadership roles

In celebration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022, the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria is set to hold its maiden IWD roundtable meeting.

The event scheduled to hold on March 10, 2022, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos state will highlight key pathways to women’s transformative leadership, thereby empowering women and increasing their prospects of attaining leadership roles.

“This year’s theme “Boardroom Readiness: Enlightening and Equipping Women “was chosen in alignment with the global IWD theme “Breaking the Bias “ to bridge the perceived gap and address gender diversity issues on Board composition,” Chioma Mordi, the chief executive officer of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria — a not-for-profit organization committed to developing and promoting corporate governance best practices and business ethics — said.

Mordi added that the roundtable meeting was organized to address various challenges associated with inclusion, to enlighten and equip women to actively participate in leadership roles and decision-making.

Championing the discussion are distinguished women in the corporate governance space such as Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairman Access Bank Plc who will be the Keynote Speaker, Egbert Imomoh, Chairman, Investment One Financial Service Limited as the Special Guest and Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Limited as the Panelist.

Other notable women who will be moderating the sessions are Bimbola Wright, Executive Director Wright & Co. Limited, Audrey Joe- Ezigbo, Co-Founder, Falcon Corporation Limited, Bola Tinubu, Board Chairperson, The Boardroom Africa, Zelda Akindele, Partner TEMPLARS and Ese Nkadi, Head-Governance, Stanbic IBTC Holdings.

The IWD Roundtable Meeting is an initiative of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria supported by Sterling One Woman and TEMPLARS. Attendees should leave the event better informed and ready for women’s transformative leadership.