Women fault FG’s university governing councils’ appointments

The recent Federal Government’s appointment of 25 male members of governing councils in five universities without any female representative reinforces the case for gender inclusion in Nigeria.

As a result, Nigerian women have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritise gender inclusion in his subsequent appointments.

“Women participate in decision-making levels across various spheres of government. It’s a path towards ending poverty in our nation and it aids development,” said Hansatu Adegbite, executive director, Women in Management and Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) in a response to questions.

“For a country that has over 70 million women, it is key that every decision-making table that we have a female representative to speak for the people they represent and it is critical for nation-building,” Adegbite said.

Also speaking, Tinu Mabadeje, a training consultant, described as unfortunate the government’s gender insensitivity.

“It is so unfortunate that despite strides that Nigerian women continue to make, the government can still g -;. exempt women in the appointment of governing councils of five universities” said Mabadeje.

She argued that the recent appointment of Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as the director-general of WTO was an indication that Nigerian women can easily go places.