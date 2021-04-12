Buhari appoints Shuaibu Ahmed executive secretary of Financial Reporting Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed as the new Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC).

Ahmed replaces Daniel Asapokhai whose tenure ended since January 9. Asapokhai served a term of four years in office (January 9, 2017 to November 2020).

The new Executive Secretary is expected to be presented to the management of the FRC today Monday April 12 in Abuja at a short installation ceremony. Though as at 11am, he hasn’t been presented to the FRC management, according to sources at the Permanent Secretary’s office.

Educated at King’s College, Lagos, Ahmed graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (B.Sc Accounting) and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the same university. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Association of Certified and Chartered Accountants (FCCA). He is also an Alumnus of the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA.

Ahmed, a former governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State will be in office for a term of four years from now till 2025 and renewable for a second term if his performance becomes impressive. He is also a Chartered Accountant with background from the highly valued firm of Akintola Williams and Co.

The FRC is responsible for, among other things, developing and publishing accounting and financial reporting standards to be observed in the preparation of financial statements of public entities in Nigeria; and for related matters.

Insiders at the FRC are pleased with Ahmed’s appointment, saying it will help retune the organisation in line with its goals. Ahmed, a Certified Chartered Accountant, Public and Business Administrator has over 30 years of experience providing strategic, fiscal and operations leadership in uniquely challenging situations.

The new FRC’s Executive Secretary was between 1997 and 1999 at Ahmed Zakari & Co. an indigenous audit and business advisory firm based in Kano, which he co-founded in 1997 with Zakari Ismaila, a former ICAN President.

Ahmed, who is also a director on the board of Zenith Pension Custodian Limited, had a distinguished career covering an eight-year period (1999-2007) in the public service where he served as Special Assistant to the Governor of Bauchi State, Special Adviser, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, and as Secretary to the State Government.

Ahmed has been actively involved in the political circle in Bauchi since 2000. He contested the governorship position on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party in the 2019 general elections.

He is also a known face in the diplomatic circle being the first ambassador Extra-Ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar from 2012 – 2015, a position he held with distinction earning him the highest diplomatic honour of the ‘Sash of Merit’ by the State Qatar.