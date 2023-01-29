Wike says talks over choice of presidential candidate for G-5 still ongoing

Few days to end of January 2023, the five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors under the G-5 led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, talks on who they would endorse as presidential candidate are said to still be ongoing.

Wike had said in December 2022 that he would name the chosen candidate in January 2023, but this was understood to mean in the first week of the first month of the year. Pressure has so far mounted on him to name the person, to the extent that he burst out, saying he did not give a particular date.

His outburst did not however deter critics as rumours took over, saying he had asked his local council henchmen to work for Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he has for years insulted steadily and accused of ruining Nigeria.

Some other governors in the G-5 also seem to have made personal choices. Some are said to have told their people to work for Peter Obi while the only one from the South-West is known to have declared for Tinubu.

The ones from the South-East (Enugu and Abia) are said to be in dilemma because they may be stones if they asked their people to vote for APC, whereas they seem to have no face to endorse Obi at last.

This may have affected the ease with which the G-5 can announce a choice as many say each governor may go his separate way without any formal announcement.

Gov Wike however said in Port Harcourt that talks with his political allies on the presidential candidate to support in the February 25 election would soon be concluded.

The governor maintained that the people of the State know their political bearings and would not play second fiddle concerning the general election slated for February 25th and March 11th, 2023.

The governor explained that Rivers people have been duly sensitised and told to vote the candidates of PDP for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

He informed that the beauty of the forthcoming election is that it will leave no room for any form of electoral manipulation and intimidation from security personnel.

Wike allegorically told them to be sure that all votes must be put in one basket in favour of candidates of the PDP in the State.

“This time, no army or police will do anything. Now, it is one man, one vote. All the votes must be in one basket from governorship to House of Assembly. The other one we are concluding. When we conclude, you will be told.

“Nobody should intimidate you. Nobody should tell you any story. We are free born of this country. We are not second class citizens. Nobody can tell us anything. I dare them. Let anybody do any funny thing, we’ll tell them we are from Rivers State.”

The governor, who urged the people to be calm, maintained that when the final decision of the presidential candidate the state will support will be taken, Rivers electorate will be notified.

“As we finish from here now, you’ll go home and start working before the appropriate time when we will ring the bell. When you hear the bell, know that the decision has been taken.”

Wike explained that governance is not about story-telling but in performance that translates into making living easier for the people and seeing them happy.

He said the successes of his administration is what the consolidation team, to be headed by the PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, would consolidate and therefore, should be elected to continue from where he will stop.

That is why, Governor Wike insisted, that the forthcoming election will be a fight to finish so that those who have now placed themselves as enemies of the State, to sell it for pottage, will be taught a lesson.

Wike told the people of Ikwerre Local Government that in 2015 and 2019 he came to seek their support, made promises and have fulfilled all of them with development projects evenly distributed in all the 13 political wards.

The governor said the members of the consolidation team he is asking the people to vote into power are men and women with capacity to continue the tenets of good governance and will certainly not disappoint them.

Wike disclosed that the Rivers State government has awarded contract for the construction of Ubima-Ozuoha road.

In his speech, Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Fubara, said he is part of the administration of Gov Wike that has provided good governance and driven unequal infrastructural development agenda.

Fubara pointed out that a vote for him will further be an expression of confidence in what Gov Wike has done, which he will consolidate when elected.

He assured of committing to good governance, provide services to make life better for the citizenry, including delivering more roads, making heath facilities offer quality healthcare services and improved security in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“The few roads that are remaining in Ikwerre local government, we will do them. Your health services we will improve upon and upgrade. On security, you know those days when they kidnap in Elele, they will enter Ubima forest. Today, we have been able to smoke those criminals out and you have peace.”

The Director General of Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, noted the massive show of solidarity by the people at the rally.

He said Rivers people have witnessed the tremendous performance of governor Wike in office and voting Fubara and other PDP candidates would ensure consolidation of the successes of the Wike’s administration.

Rivers State chairman of PDP, Desmond Akawor, who presented flags to the various candidates contesting various positions in the Rivers East Senatorial District, described Wike as the leader of the people and emancipator of the downtrodden.

The chairman of Ikwerre Local Government, Samuel Nwanosike, warned that those who took Gov Wike for granted will on 25th February, realise their grand mistake.

In his speech, Mike Elechi said Gov Wike has kept his 2015 and 2019 promises of delivery of development projects. He vowed they have resolved to appreciate him as a father and brother by tripling the votes given to him then to the consolidation team.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Education, the professor, Chinedu Mmom, said those gathered for the campaign rally were all registered voters who as faithful PDP members would vote all the candidates of the party.

On behalf of the women, Owhuchuku Obiandu noted how Wike had in 2015 promised and ensured that women were brought into mainstream politics in the State. As a show of gratitude, she said women were well mobilsed to vote all PDP candidates in the State.