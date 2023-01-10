How I built 12 flyovers, also pumped N17bn to build Law School campus in PH – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has boasted of his capacities and abilities as a governor, and challenged those who say they have capability to effect a national change when elected to first demonstrate such ability in smaller positions.

He thus pointed out how he has so far built or is building 12 flyovers. He pointed also to how he has built the Nigerian Law School campus in Port Harcourt with N17bn.

According to a statement sent by the Rivers State Government Media unit, Wike said he has between 2019 and now built 12 flyovers, spent over N17 billion to build the ‘Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus’ of the Nigerian Law School which he completed within 10 months.

Wike said those who opposed it are now scrambling to get space for their wards to be admitted.

The governor explained how he is not one those politicians who run around party candidates to get relevance. Instead, he added, it is ones contribution in the state and not Abuja that gives such relevance.

The Rivers State governor urged the Nigeria media to be forthright and exercise oversight duties on public officers. He urged the media to criticise public officers so that society can become better.

Governor Wike was quoted from his comments when he received media organisations that gave him fresh awards which he dedicated to God and Rivers people. He said the awards would spur his administration to do more.

He informed that the major problem in Nigeria is not availability of money, but leadership that can stand on truth to promote it and be empathetic towards building a virile society that offer good life to the citizenry.

The governor took a swipe at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) where he may expect more media focus.

He said: “Since NDDC was established, look at the money that has gone into it. What can we show for it? The place has become a cash cow for politicians. The President has just inaugurated the new board of the NDDC. You know what is going on now? There is N500billion budget for NDDC. Election is coming from 25th February, Now, what the politicians have done is to put pressure on the National Assembly so that they will pass the N500billion budget for NDDC.”

Speaking for the management of Leadership Newspaper Group Limited, Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, noted that the governor restored the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

On his part, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, said Governor Wike has delivered soul-lifting projects for Rivers State.