Wike sacks 21 heads of FCTA companies, agencies

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has terminated the appointments of 21 heads of various FCT Administration parastatals, agencies, and government companies.
The affected appointees were directed to promptly pass their office responsibilities to the most senior officers in rank, as stated in a release by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press in the Office of the Minister.
See the full statement below:
FCTA PRESS STATEMENT
The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.
They are:
Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd.
CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd.
MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International
CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd.
MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
GM, FCT Water Board
DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency
Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
Director General, Hospital Management Board
Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
Director, FCT Scholarship Board
Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council
They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.
Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.
ANTHONY OGUNLEYE
DIRECTOR OF PRESS
(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)