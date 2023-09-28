Wike sacks 21 heads of FCTA companies, agencies

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has terminated the appointments of 21 heads of various FCT Administration parastatals, agencies, and government companies.

The affected appointees were directed to promptly pass their office responsibilities to the most senior officers in rank, as stated in a release by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press in the Office of the Minister.

See the full statement below:

FCTA PRESS STATEMENT

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are:

Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd.

CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd.

MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International

CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd.

MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

GM, FCT Water Board

DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

Director General, Hospital Management Board

Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

Director, FCT Scholarship Board

Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE

DIRECTOR OF PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)