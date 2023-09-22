Imoke, Udoma, others affected as Wike revokes lands over violation

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has revoked 165 lands in Abuja, including some owned by prominent Nigerians.

A document signed by Olushade Adeshola, the FCT permanent secretary, which was reported by The PUNCH, reveals that the revocation was due to the violation and contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy.

The document reads, “The Federal Capital Territory Administration hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, 1978, revoked the under listed plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.”

Some notable Nigerians affected by the revocation order are former Udoma Udoma, senate chief whip, Liyel Imoke, former Cross River Governor, Ufot Ekaette, the first minister of Niger Delta, and Sam Nda-Isaiah, the late publisher of Leadership Newspaper.

Wike, on his first day in office, said he would revoke any land contravening the Abuja Land Use Act no matter those involved.