Wike reveals why he chose Benue to declare for presidency

Gov Nyesom Wike who formally announced his bid for the presidency Sunday has revealed why he chose Benue State to make his intention open.

Wike who is governor of Rivers State said he has what he called a ‘special relationship’ with Benue people and that he is out to fight insecurity.

He mentioned the attack on Kaduna International Airport at the weekend and said the country needs strong hand in security.

Many saw the link with Benue and insecurity in his bid to interpret the fact that Benue State is a signpost of FG failure in security and Wike’s bid on security agenda.

Wike has struck special relationship with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State probably on account of rallying round Benue State in times of security threat and invasion of herdsmen. Even while Wike was declaring in Benue State, there was mourning in the state over latest attacks from suspected herdsmen.

Wike had also donated N200m to Benue State a couple of years ago to help in resettling victims of insecurity, an action that seemed to sweep the entire state to Wike’s sympathy with the middle class and civil servants craving for a man like Wike to be the type in Aso Rock.

Wike, who made his intention known in Makurdi, Benue State capital, after a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders on Sunday, March 27, 2022, stressed that his priority would be to tackle Nigeria’s festering insecurity and engender rule of law.

He said: “And I am declaring for the first time in Benue State because of my special relationship with them. People are merely not suspecting, but let it be known today that I am announcing it in Benue State because I have a special relationship with this state.”

Responding to questions from journalists on what he was going to be doing differently if elected President, Governor Wike explained that he would pragmatically tackle the issue of insecurity.

He stated that Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies would be provided the requisite equipment and incentives to discharge their constitutional obligations. According to him, they will also be given timeline to tackle the lingering insecurity as his administration will not be disposed to excuses.

Governor Wike assured that if elected, his administration would engender the rule of law in order to attract more direct foreign investment into the country.

According to him, disregard for the rule of law by the present FG has been one of the banes of direct foreign investment in the country.

“Nobody can bring investment in this country because there is no respect for the rule of law. Nobody obeys court order. Who will come and invest his money when court gives its judgment and it will not be obeyed. So, I am going to run for election and victory will be ours.

“Those who want to be president now were the problems of the party in 2015. They ran away when the party needed them most. But I have stood and worked for this party. I have nowhere to run to because I take it personal that the party should not die. And I challenge anyone in a debate what they did for PDP.”

The governor, while soliciting the support of delegates ahead of the PDP’S presidential primary, said he has all that is required to defeat the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Wike stated that when some of those seeking to get the party’s ticket left to gang with the founders of APC, he and others remained in the party and sustained it.