Why we’re creating business enabling environment in Ondo — Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that his administration would continue to create an enabling environment for the entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in the state.

Akeredolu, who said this at the weekend at the Entrepreneurs’ Summit held in Akure, therefore, pointed to his administration’s efforts on security and infrastructural development as some of the basic arrangements put in place to ensure an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and investors to do business with ease.

At the event, the governor gave out one thousand free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Registration Certificates to businesses and presented business grants to ten innovative entrepreneurs.

He also launched the first Ondo State online classified marketplace with the assurance that it will expose entrepreneurs products and services to the world.

“This is a platform where businesses and entrepreneurs can upload their innovative products and services, buy and sell from one another as well as position their businesses for global brand visibility. Please join me as I hereby launch www.ondomarket.com.

“Our world today has gone digital even with marketplaces, and as a State we deem it fit to encourage business listing for our entrepreneurs. Now it is easy to showcase your businesses to the world. Anyone from around the world can easily locate businesses in Ondo State and I believe this will also help angel investors find you easily.” Akeredolu said.

According to him, “security of lives and property, provision of health care, infrastructural development, constant power supply, innovative education, access to funds and many more, need urgent and constant attention.

“Part of our efforts is the creation of Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) through which this programme is being anchored. I am glad to disclose to you that thousands of people seated in this hall are beneficiaries of the agency, which is unarguably the first of such entrepreneurship agencies designed and solely directed to develop, manage and empower entrepreneurs for poverty eradication, job creation and economic development, in Nigeria today.

“It is important to note that our theme for today’s summit is not just “Creating an Enabling Environment for Entrepreneurs”, but an enabling environment for us all. Our dear country needs to be an enabling environment for all.

“Today, we are giving out to 1,000 businesses, free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Registration Certificates.

“This is because for businesses to create a reputable and relevant brand identity and to access corporate opportunities while doing business in Nigeria, such business must be registered with the appropriate commission. I am also aware that in 2022 alone, 100 businesses have benefitted from Business Setup and Rebranding Packages.”