Lagos to begin construction of Lekki Airport in 2023

The Lagos State Government has said it will commence the building of an airport in the Lekki area of the state next year.

The state government revealed the new move on its official Instagram handle on Friday, adding that the project would begin in 2023.

The Instagram post quoted Ope George the special adviser to the governor on public private partnership. George made the announcement while speaking at a media parley organised by the state government in Alausa, on Thursday.

George revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has sought and obtained approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos.

He said that the project, which is expected to take off in the year 2023 will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land, noting that the master plan and aeronautical designs are in place.

The special adviser said the master plan and aeronautical designs were in place, adding that studies were ongoing about strategies, funding and other issues, after which the project would be taken to the marketplace.

He said that the airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.