Ogun cargo airport unveiled at Chinet Aviation and Cargo Conference 2022

Ogun Cargo Airport, the fastest built cargo airport in Nigeria returned to Chinet Aviacargo Conference to unveil the opportunities available to stakeholders.

The return to Chinet is a testimonial for Ogun State. At Chinet 2021, Dapo Okubadejo, the commissioner of Finance for Ogun State, had promoted the airport as a great option for investors.

Okubadejo promised that the airport will be built before the end of 2022. The promise has been fulfilled and the state returns to engage aviation professionals in order to exploit the inherent opportunities in the industry.

Cargo is the fastest growing sector of the aviation industry and the airport promises to tap into this huge market. Other state cargo airports are expected to join in the day 2 discussion at the 2022 edition of the event. The future of cargo airports and their viability will be the focus of day 2 at the Chinet 2022 event.

The event scheduled to hold on the 7th and 8th September 2022 at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos is expected to have in attendance captains of industries in aviation, logistics, exports, transport and government agencies in export related fields.

Chinet 22 will also discuss the role of cargo airports, insurance and finance in the development of a National Aviacargo Export Master Plan for Nigeria.

John Okakpu an export guru and the driver of many agro export projects in Nigeria will head the discussions on the viability of these airports and their utilisation for agro exports.

Read also:FG to compensate Nasarawa for constructing cargo airport, plans taking over facility

Thirteen federal airports have been designated as cargo airports and five have recently been listed for concessioning. About 10 state owned cargo airports are also coming on stream. How does Nigeria harmonise and utilise these assets to grow agro exports will be the topic of discussions by a high quality panel assembled by the organisers.

Akin Olateru, commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) will be presenting a paper on the impact of Accident Investigation on the insurance profile of the country.

Rabiu Yadudu, managing director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will be showcasing the profile of Aviacargo Business in Nigeria and an initiative on a National Aviacargo Masterplan for Nigeria.

The regulators and operators of the aviacargo ecosystem in Nigeria are confirming their participation in the event.

These include Mojisola Adeyeye the National Agency for Food and Drug Control, NAFDAC, led by the DG, NAFDAC regulates products and gives approval for export of these products. Adesoji Adesugba, managing director, the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, will be showcasing the role NEPZA has been playing in developing export zones in Nigeria.

The first day of the event dwelt on Financing of Aviation and Cargo in Nigeria with Insurance being a key issue for discussion. The financing session involving airlines and banks will be moderated by Alex Nwuba a pilot, airline operator and a financial advisor.

Leading insurance heavyweights have also been lined up to discuss the role of insurance in the growth of aviation and cargo in Nigeria.