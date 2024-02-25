Why Olu of Warri won SUN’s ‘most impactful royal father’ award

It was an array of the crème dela crème at the 2023 Sun Man of the Year Award as prominent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves and made impacts carted away awards in different categories.

The event was to celebrate iconic individuals, business giants, traditional rulers, impact makers, industrialists, entrepreneurs and other categories.

His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, won the Most Impactful Royal Father of 2023 and was presented by the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Peter Mbah.

According to the organisers, Olu of Warri’s sterling quality among others earned him the Most Impactful Royal Father of the Year 2023 award.

“Olu Atuwatse has modernised the institution of Olu of Warri by ensuring peace, unity and prosperity of the Kingdom. His experience as a serial entrepreneur propelled him to host the Iwere Economic Summit, the first of its kind, where stakeholders came together to plan the future of Itsekiri nation.

“His cardinal programme of reaching out to neighbouring Kingdom and traditional rulers has ensured the building of bridges for peaceful co-existence among communities,” the organisers said.

Olu of Warri was represented at the event by Chief Gilbert Temisan Grant, aka Agubusinbiro, the Agura Otiri of Warri Kingdom, Teresa ikimi the Ejumotan of Warri Kingdom and other prominent chiefs.