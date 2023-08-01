Olu of Warri in UK, seeks development, economic advancement of Iwereland

His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has urged Itsekiris in the diaspora to bring to bear their expertise, connection and network to the development and economic advancement of Iwereland.

The Olu of Warri made the call in London, United Kingdom where he met with Itsekiris to attract foreign direct investment through the diaspora.

At the Ugbajo Itsekiri UK 10th Gala and Charity Nite held at the Brent Civic Centre, Engineer Way Wembley Park Wembley United Kingdom, the monarch said: “I know it has been interesting in the last two years and God is definitely in the midst of us and is guiding us. I want to say Itsekiri must be focused, let us not give in to sentiment.”

“We welcome every single Itsekiris that has a heart; a desire to see the people fulfil its potentials. As far as Itsekiris is concerned, Ogiame has no enemy; let us rid ourselves of made up sentiment and unite.”

He also emphasised that the “unity behind the crown outweighs distraction of the few.”

On his part, the President, Ugbajo Itsekiri UK, Majebi Eyewuoma in his speech, stressed the need for all Itsekiris to be guided by the popular acronym PTAD (Progress, Transparency, Accountability and Development).

The monarch was flanked by the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Her Highness, Olori Atuwatse III and Chief Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Brown Mene and other Palace chiefs.

Itsekiris in the United Kingdom, adorned in their cultural attire, rolled out the drums to welcome the monarch. The event featured a royal cultural display to the admiration of guests and different cultural troupes and associations took turns to perform.

The event themed, ‘The Role of Diaspora Community in Strategic Health and Education Development in Rural Community’ also had in attendance senior palace chiefs, and friends of the Itsekiris. They also presented a gift to the monarch which was received by Brown Mene on behalf of His Majesty.