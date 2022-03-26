Why food insecurity persist in Nigeria – professor

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, a professor of Public Administration and Development Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, has called for grazing reserves to solve the encroachment of farmlands by herders.

The University Don also said that farmers’/herders’ conflicts are the cause of food insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking in a lecture titled “Human Capacity Building and Insecurity in Nigeria during a 2-day National conference organised by the Association of General Studies for Colleges of Agriculture and Allied Institutions in Nigeria(AGSCAAIN) at the Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chukwuemeka said grazing reserves will solve the frequent killing, raping and maiming of crop farmers by armed herders.

Chukwuemeka argued that the heightening of insecurity in Nigeria is a result of leadership deficits and failures.

He listed the attendant consequences to include unemployment which, according to him, has bred an army of idle youths that are easily used as a willing tool for crimes.

He called on the government to embark on an aggressive human capacity building of the citizens, adding that legislative incentives should be granted to youths who are interested in running private businesses.

He said: “There should be a reduction of inequality through revolutionary development programs which should be predicated on equity, justice, fair play, rule of law, and upholding human rights principles.

“Nigeria should be restructured along with a mutually agreed arrangement that allows every component to take charge of the security of lives and properties of citizens through decentralized policing, while the Federal Government takes care of defending our territorial integrity.

“There is a need for reduction of scarcity and inequality through revolutionary development programs which should be predicated on equity, justice, fair play, rule of law and upholding human rights principles.

“Wealth should be de-emphasized as a basis for social status and be replaced by the level of the creative production of goods, services, and ideas.

“There is a need for the government to demonstrate commitment in human development, because, when the human person is well developed, he is bound to be humane, fair, compassionate, just, and caring.”