Why COWLSO prioritises education – Sanwo-Olu

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the governor of Lagos State and chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has explained why the committee prioritises investment in education and the welfare of the vulnerable.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at a press conference, Thursday, in Ikeja, to unveil activities for the 22nd National Women’s Conference (NWC) of COWLSO.

According to the Lagos first lady, “since we came on board, we have worked in line with the founding vision of COWLSO to invest in the education of our children. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we donated 5,000 transistor radios to support the education of children in the riverine communities.

“The donation was part of efforts to ensure that no child is left behind in the access to quality education in the state on account of the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, while we equally factored in electricity challenges as the radios are such that can function with batteries.

“We have equally invested in the welfare of vulnerable children and elders, particularly those in orphanages and elderly care homes across the five administrative divisions of the state namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu said, “As we speak, we are also constructing a senior secondary school in Ogombo Community, Ajah in collaboration with the Lagos State Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS). The school is the first public school with a ramp specifically designed to facilitate the ease of movement of physically challenged students within the school.”

She said as a community-based gender organisation, COWLSO was established primarily to complement the efforts of government officials in bringing about exponential development and improved welfare of Lagosians.

On activities lined up for the 2022 COWLSO NWC, she said the event will hold from October 18 to 20, 2022 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, with the theme: “Spring Forth, Stand Out.”

On the expected guests, she said the wife of the president; Aisha Buhari will serve as the mother of the day and would declare the conference open, while Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the special guest of honour at the opening ceremony.