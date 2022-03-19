FG lauds Seplat Energy investment in education

The Federal Government on Thursday commended the management of Seplat Energy Plc for committed resources towards nation-building, especially in the area of technologically development and promotion of quality education.

Chukwemeka Nwajiuba, minister of State for Education, made the commendation at the Seplat JV Education Roundtable and Step Certificate Award Ceremony 2022 in Benin City, with the theme: Harnessing the role of technology in Nigeria’s education sector”.

Nwajiuba represented by Muna Onuzo-Adetona, technical adviser for communications, planning and development to the minister, however, called on other stakeholders, to emulate the oil firm and join hands with the government in the task of revamping, rebuilding, and re-positioning the teaching profession.

According to him, “I laud the efforts of the management of Seplat for engaging in this laudable programme launched in 2021. It goes to show that the private sector is a critical part of nation-building. This programme also positively projects Seplat as a socially responsible organisation.

The minister, who noted that the Federal Government is committed to making the teaching profession implicitly dynamic, nationally relevant, and globally competitive, added that the teaching profession has been rebranded.

He disclosed that plans are underway by the federal government to boost the remuneration of teachers and the conditions of service very soon.

He listed a special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondary schools, including provision for rural posting, science teachers allowance, and other peculiar allowances as some of the juicy packages in the pipeline for teachers.

“We are dogged in our resolve to make the teaching profession an attractive and financially fulfilling choice of profession for all Nigerian citizens.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been making instructive policies to bring about a robust reform in the education sector, especially in the teaching profession, to say the least.

“The government has developed strategies to attract the best brains to the teaching profession. This development is aimed at motivating teachers to continue to strive for excellence.

“It is in recognition of the role of teachers and their wealth of experience in nation-building that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has graciously approved the extension of the retirement age for teachers, from 60 to 65 years, and the length of service from 35 to 40 years”, he said.

Earlier, Chioma Nwachuku, director, (external affairs and sustainability), Seplat Energy, said the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) and the Seplat Education Round Table was initiated in 2021 as the company’s continued quest to contribute towards the improvement of quality education in Nigeria.

Chioma said in this year’s programme a total of 220 teachers were trained, graduated and presented with certificates.

She said the 220 teachers were made up of 214 teachers and 6 chief inspectors of education.

“STEP is designed to promote teacher’s creative thinking, provide training on teaching applications for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

“Provide leadership and self-improvement training, allow for higher student’s engagement, and offer a well-rounded education for recipients of the programme to train secondary school teachers on skills, innovations, and technologies for deploying STEAM to deliver tutelage better to the students,” she said.

In his remarks, Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor, also commended the oil firm for its investment in quality education in Edo and Delta states.