WHO commends Borno govt over 15% budgetary allocation to health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded the Borno State Government over 15% budgetary allocation to Health Sector in 2024, saying the allocation would help rebuild the health sector ravaged by Boko Haram’s insurgency and banditry in the Northeastern State.

Ibrahim Salisu, WHO State Coordinator in Borno State, said Nigeria, and indeed, Borno State had also recorded some improvement in routine immunization coverage which was accelerated by the introduction of new vaccines such as (Pentavalent, IPV2, Rotavirus vaccines etc.).

“I sincerely thank the State Government for giving the health sector the utmost priority, as demonstrated by the allocation of about 15% of the total State Budget for 2024 to the health sector. WHO would continue to support the Ministry of Health and its Agencies.

“This further strengthens the Country’s efforts to reduce child morbidity and mortality, and accelerate our progress towards achieving the SDGs.

“As you may be aware, vaccination is one of the most important public health interventions and constitutes a cost-effective strategy to reduce both the morbidity and mortality associated with infectious diseases”, he said.

Responding on behalf of Borno State Government, Baba Mallam Gana, Professor and Commissioner for Health and Human Services, noted that the negative impact of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) infections in the communities should not be considered as mere virus, but a virus that leads to cancer.

Gana, during the inauguration of State Working Group in Maiduguri, stated that the State Technical Working Group that was inaugurated would introduce Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) into the State’s Routine Immunization in Second Quarter of 2024.

“The HPV is not merely a virus, but it is a leading cause of several cancers, including cervical cancer, which tragically claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of women worldwide each year.

“Additionally, HPV infections can lead to other forms of cancer affecting both men and women. Today marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to public health and disease prevention.

”With the introduction of HPV vaccines, we are not just combating a virus, we are safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations”, said.

Also, Mohammed Arab Alhaji, Professor and Executive Secretary, of Borno State Primary Health Care Development Board, said he is confident that the inauguration of the TWG was a pivotal milestone to address the formidable challenges posed by the HPV infection.

“The Inauguration of this TWG represents a pivotal milestone in our collective efforts to address the formidable challenge posed by HPV infections. With your expertise, dedication, and commitment, I am confident that we will chart a course towards comprehensive and sustainable solutions”, he said.