What to know about West Africa’s largest ship

The Port Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML), Nigeria’s largest multipurpose roll-on-roll-off (RORO) terminal, said it is perfecting plans to receive the largest Container-RORO ship ever to visit the sub-region next week (Nov. 30).

The mega ship, named MV GREAT LAGOS, owned by the Grimaldi Group and launched in April this year, is a marvel of modern engineering and environmental consciousness, stretching 250 metres in length with a beam of 38 metres and deadweight of over 45,000 tonnes.

The ship has the capacity to transport 4.7 kilometres of rolling freight, 2,500 car equivalent units, and 2,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

MV GREAT LAGOS is the second of the G5-class of ships recently launched by the Grimaldi Group and named after Nigeria’s commercial capital, which it has served for many decades.

“The vessel sets a new benchmark in the shipping industry,” Ascanio Russo, managing director of PTML, said.

He commended the Nigerian Ports Authority for the support it gave towards receiving the vessel.

Russo described the visit as a landmark event for Nigeria’s maritime sector and for PTML, saying it would showcase the terminal’s advanced capabilities and its role as a leading multipurpose logistics hub in the region.

He said: “The arrival of ‘GREAT LAGOS’ at PTML is not just a routine port call; it is a testament to the terminal’s cutting-edge facilities and its readiness to handle the new generation of mega-vessels. It’s also a testament to the port’s capability to handle vessels of such magnitude, further positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global shipping industry.

“The ‘GREAT LAGOS’ leads the way in eco-friendly maritime transport. Its advanced design and technology significantly reduce environmental impact, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and protect marine ecosystems.”

He said to receive the GREAT LAGOS, PTML has invested over $20 million to extend its Berth 11, equipping it with deeper berths, expanded storage areas, and acquired state-of-the-art cargo handling equipment.

Russo added: “This transformation positions PTML as one of the most advanced logistics terminals in West Africa, capable of handling a diverse range of cargo types including bulk, break-bulk, containerised, and Roll-on/Roll-off cargoes.

“PTML’s strategic location at the Tin-Can Island Port Complex, Lagos, coupled with its advanced technology and infrastructure, makes it a pivotal gateway for trade in West Africa.”