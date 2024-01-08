What to know about Golden Globes winner Ayo Edebiri

The 81st Golden Globes awarded winning films, TV shows, actors and production teams.

The Bear, an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer and streaming on Hulu, an American streaming platform, won Best Comedy at the coveted award show on Sunday, 7, 2024.

Ayo Edebiri, who played chef Sydney Adamu in the comedy-drama series, won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Who is Ayo Edebiri?

Born in Boston, this actress and comedian’s name unmistakably reflects her Nigerian heritage. Her roots trace back to her father, who immigrated to the United States from Nigeria.

Following high school graduation, Edebiri pursued her education at New York University, earning a Bachelor’s in teaching.

Edebiri has been doing stand-up long before mainstream television, taking the stage at everything from small venues in NYC to Comedy Central’s Up Next. She became interested in comedy in her eighth-grade drama class after joining the Improv Club at Boston Latin School.

Despite playing a chef in The Bear, Edebiri may not be a chef in real life, but she worked at restaurants for many years. Her various roles included jobs in reservations, hosting, wait staff, and as a barista.

This wealth of experience under her belt and some training for the role in the comedy series saw her capture the hearts of viewers and her eventual win at the Golden Globes.

She is a co-host on Iconography, a podcast that takes deep dives into the lives and careers of the celebrities they stan. Together with Olivia Craighead, they are joined by guests in each episode.