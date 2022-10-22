What TikTok new features, policies means for African content creators

As part of its plans to be the home for a diverse global ecosystem of people and culture driving entertaining content and fostering connections, ‘TikTok Live’ has announced new updates geared at providing the finest user experience to allow TikTok creators show up as their most authentic selves as they forge meaningful connections and share a window into their lives with the global community.

These new features are aimed at helping both new starters looking to try out a new feature as well as established creators to explore different aspects of the ‘Live’ experience on TikTok. One of the new features is the multi-guest live feature that allows creators to foster meaningful conversations with a diverse audience.

Through the multi-guest feature, hosts can now go ‘live’ with up to five guests using a grid or panel layout; keeping audiences engaged as they respond to questions, host how-to videos, or share a moment together with the community.

“To ensure a high level of safety on the platform, people must be aged 16 or over to host a ‘LIVE’. From November 23, the minimum age will increase from 16 to 18. As we consider the breadth of our global audience, we already take a graduated approach to the features that our community can access based on their age; younger teens need to be aged 16 or older to access Direct Messaging and 18 or older to send virtual gifts or access monetisation features,” TikTok said in an announcement published on its website.

In keeping with the goal to maintain safety on the platform, safety reminders will be introduced for ‘LIVE’ creators. To help creators focus on entertaining and engaging their viewers, ‘LIVE’ creators can already use its keyword filtering tool to limit comments they feel are not appropriate.

“In the coming weeks, TikTok will be rolling out an updated version of this feature that will send a reminder to people and suggest new keywords they may want to consider adding to their filter list. To do this, the tool looks at the content a creator most commonly removes from their LIVE, spotting similar words in these comments and then suggesting the host may want to add these words to their filter list. When we tested this feature, we found that it nearly doubled those using keyword filtering when looking at the most popular LIVE creators,” TikTok stated.