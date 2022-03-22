“Because I’m happy

These lines from “Happy”, the iconic classic by Pharrell Williams, are perfect examples of the ebullient nature of the feeling of happiness. Every year, March 20 is set aside worldwide by the United Nations to commemorate the International Day of Happiness. Yesterday, March 20, 2022, was no exception as the world celebrated the importance of embracing the feeling of happiness even in otherwise unprecedented times.

The emotion of happiness is highly subjective because what constitutes it differs from person to person. However, what is constant is that factors such as the fulfilment of wants, needs, and desires, and even the desire to be loved for love’s sake, are significant determinants of how one expresses happiness.

This reality leads to the question, ‘what does happiness mean to you?’ Depending on their biological, social, and economic status, different people would have diverse answers. For example, if a child were to answer that question, their response could have been inspired by a bowl of delicious ice cream, a candy pack, or a chocolate bar. For a young adult, it could be getting a new job, buying a dream car, or something as simple as their favourite team winning a football match. To a parent, the answer could be driven by the capacity to meet the financial obligation of his family. Invariably, happiness means different things to different people.

Whatever it means to you, we believe there could be no greater guarantee of happiness for anyone than their assured security or protection from unprecedented life situations and risks. Imagine having an unshaken assurance that irrespective of the adverse events that life throws your way, your financial protection, your loved ones, your favourite belongings and investments are guaranteed.

Putting it more clearly, you can be assured that in the event of a medical emergency, a car incident, fire mishap, or a burglary experience, your financial protection is non-negotiable, and your compensation assured. It gets better because happiness depends not only on protection from negative occurrences but also on the enablement of positive and progressive ones.

So, once again, imagine having a trusted partner that is solidly behind you to help you actualise some of your biggest financial dreams, be it an educational investment, providing undisrupted quality education for your child, embarking on a luxurious family trip, the purchase of your dream house, or funding for a business startup. Nothing thrills like the assurance of a trusted fallback partner. This is where insurance comes in.

Compared to other financial tools, insurance offers well-rounded covers with friendly and flexible packages that take into consideration the uncertainties of life. Insurers understand that happiness will eventually envelop your mind when you have lesser issues and risks to worry about.

This posturing is not just an assurance to make the heart fonder; rather, this is backed by a solid global industry that Statista estimated to hit $5.5 trillion valuations by 2025. It is happiness truly assured, underpinned by superior financial support.

On December 5, 2021, Fortune Magazine reported that Life insurance policies paid over $90 billion to policyholders in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 15.4% increase over 2019. The influential magazine reported that the 100-year record payout is the “largest year-over-year increase since the 1918 influenza pandemic”, the influential magazine reported. That is the sum to be lost to the policyholders had insurance companies not shown up. Can you rate their happiness?

In Nigeria, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, an organisation with a proven track record of credibility in ensuring the happiness of individuals and corporates for more than five decades, comes to mind. In the last six years, the leading Nigerian insurer has maintained a streak of being the largest claims payer, with about 165 billion Naira paid out to its customers. That is an unbeatable record in the industry!

So, as the world celebrates the International Day of Happiness, make it a duty to prioritise your happiness by choosing insurance and be wiser to get a partner that genuinely has your back.

