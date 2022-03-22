Leadway Assurance pledges customers satisfaction to mark International Happiness Day

Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service companies, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring customers’ satisfaction to mark international happiness day, a statement by the company has shown.

This development, according to the company, would be achieved by offering friendly and flexible insurance packages that reduce customers’ risks and issues to worry about in unprecedented time.

While speaking on the theme “Build Back Happier”, the company stated that happiness will eventually envelop your mind when you have lesser issues to worry about.

Happiness varies from person to person, so it is highly subjective.

What remains constant, however, are factors such as the fulfilment of wants, needs, and desires, as well as the desire to be loved.

For instance, happiness for a child could be a bowl of ice cream or a candy bar. However, for a young adult it could be a new job, a dream car, among others.

Parents’ happiness could be driven by the capacity to meet the financial obligation of his family. Invariably, happiness means different things to different people.

However, the statement noted that there could be no greater guarantee of happiness for anyone than their assured security or protection from unprecedented life situations and risks.

“Knowing that irrespective of what life throws at you, your financial protection, your loved ones, your favourite belongings and investments are guaranteed, makes you happy.

“In more clear terms, you can be assured that in the event of a medical emergency, a car incident, fire mishap, or a burglary experience, your financial protection is non-negotiable, and your compensation assured,” it reads.

Meanwhile, Leadway indicated that it gets better because happiness is dependent not only on the prevention of negative events but also on the facilitation of positive and progressive ones.