What Canada’s visa-free travel policy means for Nigerians

In a time characterised by increased global connectivity, Canada has expanded its visa-free air travel policy and Can+ Visa Programme; this affects Caribbean countries offering Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programmes.

By removing barriers, Canada has opened its doors wider. It invites citizens of these countries to discover its landscapes, vibrant cities, and diverse cultural experiences. The expanded visa-free air travel policy unlocks exciting business prospects for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals, and facilitates trade and investment. It also fosters dynamic collaborations, propelling bilateral economic growth.

“Canada is one of the highly-desirable destinations for Nigerians, whether for study, business, or leisure. This boosts the Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada Citizenship-by-Investment programmes in Nigeria. Securing any of these Citizenship-by-Investment programmes streamlines and expedites the process for thousands of Nigerians,” Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager, RIF Trust Nigeria said.

“Also, with the introduction of the Can+ visa programme for Dominica and Grenada citizens, Nigerians with this passport can now speed up the processing of the visitor visa, which is available for short-term stays in Canada,” he adds.

Citizenship-by-Investment and Residency-by-Investment programmes have become popular choices and “Plan Bs” for Nigerians and their families, according to RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, an international investment migration advisory firm that have assisted over 6,000 clients and their families to secure global access through Citizenship and Residency-by-Investment programmes.

The organisation avails clients of global opportunities to expand their investment portfolios and access first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security abroad.

It describes the Canada visa-free air travel and Can+ visa policies for Caribbean CBI countries as the right step in further expanding Nigerians’ options for global opportunities.

Canada also announced that Dominica and Grenada citizens are eligible for the Can+ Visa programme. This speeds up the process of applying for a visitor visa, and it is available for short-term stays in Canada. Instead of the typical 14-21-day waiting period, it takes five days at most. You will need to have held a Canadian visa over the past 10 years or be in possession of a valid US visa in order to qualify.

Nigerians who have an Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, or St Lucia second passport now have visa-free air travel via an eTA to Canada. However, if travelling as a citizen of these countries, one must have held a Canadian visa within the past 10 years or possess a valid United States non-immigrant visa to qualify.

RIF Trust said it is collaborating with governments around the world to create and develop a wide range of investment migration programmes for its clients, by offering the opportunity to obtain second citizenship in Caribbean countries like Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada.