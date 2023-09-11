Enugu gets temporary UK visa submission center

The British High Commission in Nigeria has opened a new temporary visa submission centre in Enugu State.

The centre, located at the Omedel Luxury Hotel, will offer a twice-weekly service and will cost NGN246,250.00 to use. Applicants can select Enugu as their application location for a UK visa.

The commission said it will carefully monitor the demand for visa services at the Enugu centre and may expand the service if there is sufficient demand. The centre will be trialled for at least three months to assess service uptake and enable decisions on continuation.

The opening of the Enugu centre is part of the UK government’s efforts to make it easier for Nigerians to apply for visas. The commission recently opened new visa application centres in Kano and Maiduguri.

Nigerians seeking to apply for UK visas will likely welcome the news. The previous nearest visa application centres were in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.