We’re yet to receive an apology from the British government- LP

The Labour Party Campaign Council has denied receiving any apology from the British government over the detention of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi at Heathrow Airport, in London.

Diran Onifade, spokesman for the Obi-Datti media, in a statement on Thursday, said it was not yet aware of such an apology, as at the time of filing this report.

According to him, “We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British government or any of its agencies, to our principal, Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, on Friday, April 7.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

He said while the party continues to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, “We have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter.”

He also stated that “Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate.”

He reassured supporters that the party was firmly convinced that the mandate was given to Peter Obi overwhelmingly by voters, in the presidential election of February 25.