We’re re-strategising on contemporary security challenges in Nigeria — COAS

Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff, has promised that Nigeria Army would be transformed to adopt local indigenous capacity to address security challenges.

To this end, the Army Chief, however, disclosed that the work is ongoing to re-strategising on contemporary security challenges and improve capability of various support element towards combating insurgency bedeviling the country.

Lagbaja, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while speaking at the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) week, maintained that the role of the army in the protection of the nascent democracy could not be over emphasised.

He said that the army had already been fulfilling its duties by ensuring that Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed.

According to him, this year’s Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) week would enhance conversations between top officers and retired generals on ways to adopt technology through research and development support to enhance the security measures of the country.

“The critical place (importance) of COSAT has consistently being on the rise since the Nigeria civil war, we have continued to encourage professionalism and reposition the unit.

“Today’s gathering which brings about most of our renowned brains to chart a new way forward as warfare is constantly evolving.

“This training taking place here in Akure is Combat Support Arms Training Week. It’s a week set aside in the army training calendar to give opportunity to the combat support corps to review the activity in the past year and evolve ways of doing things better in other to support the army operations.

“This is an avenue where senior military personnel, serving military personnel and even the executive from the industry will sit down and rob mind and come up with better ways of conducting military operations and military activities,” he said.

While the Ondo state acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa called for synergy between the army and the sister security agencies and the Amotekun Corps established by South-West governors to stem security challenges in the state and Southwest region.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, admonished Nigeria Army to adopt new security architecture to stimulate themselves for operational efficiency and national security.