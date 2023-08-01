Nigeria’s power challenges will be over in 7 years – El- Rufai

Nigeria’s power challenges will be over within the next seven years with the implementation of the vision, plans and programmes of the President Tinubu’s government, Nasir El-Rufai, the ministerial nominee from Kaduna state said at his Senate screening on Tuesday.

El-Rufai, the former governor tapped by Tinubu to solve Nigeria’s power challenges had been involved in the sector long enough to know where all the bones are buried. He was a former director general of the Bureau of Public Enterprise and drafted the rules for Nigeria’s power sector privatisation as well as an early draft of what became the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

More details later..