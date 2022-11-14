We’re committed to policies that drive business growth – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos State government will continue to implement technologically-driven innovative ideas and policies that meet the aspirations of people and support the growth of businesses within Lagos.

“The realities of the time have placed on us the responsibility of creating and harnessing opportunities through improved private sector participation to accelerate economic growth, create more jobs for our teeming youths and enhance our revenue-generating capacity.

“We will continue to implement innovative and creative ideas driven by technology to meet the expectations and aspirations of Lagosians. Our goal is to build a Lagos that is functional, productive, safe and provides opportunities for all,” said Sanwo-Olu during the Lagos State Day and closing ceremony of the 2022 Lagos Trade Fair.

Represented by Folasade Jaji, the secretary to the state government (SSG), the governor said the annual trade fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with the theme “connecting businesses, creating value,” provided an opportunity for the government to deepen collaboration with the private sector.

“Our administration has done a lot to improve the business environment through the implementation of business-friendly policies to improve the ease of doing business in the state. We’re also providing incentives and remain committed to infrastructural development and renewal,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to the governor, the institutionalisation of the Public-Private Engagement Mechanism (PPEM) tagged ‘Lagos Corporate Assembly’ has become a platform for receiving inputs and feedback from members of the organised private sector (OPS) on government policies and programmes.

He stated that many such inputs were being incorporated into the state’s policies for an improved business environment.

“Through the creation of Lagos State Export Promotion Committee to promote export of locally made products, our administration is working with various stakeholders to position products and services in the state for increased export,” he said.

Lola Akande, the state commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives, represented by Abiola Olowu, the special adviser on commerce, industry and cooperatives, said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration would continue to maintain the status of a committed business crusader, adopting intentional policies and steady focus to encourage entrepreneurs in line with global best practices.

“The administration is creating public values for entrepreneurs in an environment that is becoming more unstable, uncertain, complex and ambiguous due to world economic challenges. Hence, Lagos is fast becoming a top destination for investors and tech startups in the global tech market,” she said.

Michael Olawale-Cole, president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, assured the state government of the chamber’s commitment to work closely with the government towards achieving its vision for the state. According to him, the LCCI will work to further deepen collaboration between the LASG and the private sector in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Afolabi Solebo, general manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), said the agency through its mediation sessions received 6,244 complaints with 5,909 resolved while 91 complaints on referrals with 244 complaints are ongoing.

According to him, different types of complaints on services and goods purchased are forwarded daily to the agency by aggrieved consumers. LASCOPA takes time to investigate, prosecute and settle amicably.

“As part of the efforts to ensure consumer satisfaction, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency recovered over N172.6 million and $30,250 as compensation and outright refund of payment for returned substandard goods, products and service for various categories of consumers,” Solebo said.